Billy Horschel will be among those competing at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Billy Horschel Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Horschel has shot better than par three times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Horschel has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Horschel has had an average finish of 42nd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Horschel hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 42nd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 32 -4 281 0 13 0 1 $1.6M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Horschel has had an average finish of 25th with a personal best of 24th at this tournament.

Horschel has two made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this tournament.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 465 yards shorter than the average course Horschel has played in the past year (7,317).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Horschel's Last Time Out

Horschel was in the 34th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 61st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.15).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Horschel shot better than 67% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Horschel shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Horschel recorded eight bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.6).

Horschel's three birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average of 4.1.

At that most recent competition, Horschel's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Horschel ended the U.S. Open carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Horschel bettered the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

