On Saturday, Billy McKinney (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Read More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks while batting .319.

McKinney is batting .375 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

This year, McKinney has tallied at least one hit in 13 of 14 games (92.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 14 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (21.4%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

McKinney has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in six of 14 games so far this year.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 .345 AVG .278 .367 OBP .316 .793 SLG .333 6 XBH 1 3 HR 0 5 RBI 1 2/1 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings