On Saturday, Billy McKinney (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

  • McKinney has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks while batting .319.
  • McKinney is batting .375 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • This year, McKinney has tallied at least one hit in 13 of 14 games (92.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 14 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (21.4%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • McKinney has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in six of 14 games so far this year.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
.345 AVG .278
.367 OBP .316
.793 SLG .333
6 XBH 1
3 HR 0
5 RBI 1
2/1 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 76 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • The Rangers will send Gray (6-2) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 31-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 12th, 1.039 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
