Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Billy McKinney (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and two walks while batting .319.
- McKinney is batting .375 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- This year, McKinney has tallied at least one hit in 13 of 14 games (92.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 14 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (21.4%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinney has driven in a run in five games this year (35.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in six of 14 games so far this year.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|.345
|AVG
|.278
|.367
|OBP
|.316
|.793
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|2/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 76 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers will send Gray (6-2) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 31-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 12th, 1.039 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
