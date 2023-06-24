From June 22-25, Brandon Wu will take to the course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut to play in the 2023 Travelers Championship. It's a par-70 that spans 6,852 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Brandon Wu Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Wu has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score five times in his last 16 rounds.

Wu has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Wu has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top five in one.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Wu has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 29 -8 276 0 19 2 5 $2.9M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Wu last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 258 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,110).

Players have recorded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

The average course Wu has played in the past year (7,233 yards) is 381 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was good on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.83 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of competitors.

His 3.92-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was strong, putting him in the 89th percentile of the field.

Wu was better than 66% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Wu fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Wu carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

Wu's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average of 6.3.

In that most recent competition, Wu's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Wu finished the RBC Canadian Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Wu recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Wu Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

