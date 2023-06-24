Brian Gay will play at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands, taking place from June 22-25.

Looking to bet on Gay at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Brian Gay Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Gay has finished below par three times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Gay has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five events, Gay finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Gay has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 32 -8 279 0 2 0 0 $156,313

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Gay has had an average finish of 61st in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

In his past eight appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

TPC River Highlands will play at 6,852 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,110.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 326 yards shorter than the average course Gay has played in the past year (7,178).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -5 average at this course.

Gay's Last Time Out

Gay was above average on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.83 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of competitors.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 44th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Gay was better than 44% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Gay fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Gay had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.2).

Gay's five birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average of 6.3.

At that most recent competition, Gay's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Gay finished the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Gay finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Gay Odds to Win: +100000

