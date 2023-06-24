Callum Tarren is part of the field from June 22-25 in the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, taking on a par-70, 6,852-yard course.

Looking to place a bet on Tarren at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Callum Tarren Insights

Tarren has finished below par seven times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Tarren has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Tarren's average finish has been 45th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Tarren has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 27 -6 278 0 13 1 3 $1.7M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Tarren did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 258 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Tarren will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,268 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Tarren's Last Time Out

Tarren shot poorly over the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes to finish in the 12th percentile of the field.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was strong, putting him in the 74th percentile of the field.

Tarren shot better than 57% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Tarren fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Tarren carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Tarren recorded fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that last competition, Tarren's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Tarren finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Tarren recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

