The 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will include Cameron Champ as part of the field from June 22-25 as the golfers battle the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Champ at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Cameron Champ Insights

Champ has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Champ has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Champ has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Champ has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 31 -7 277 0 7 0 2 $818,870

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Champ didn't survive the cut and reach the third round in either of his last two trips to this event.

Champ last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 6,852 yards, 258 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Champ has played in the past year has been 437 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -5 average at this course.

Champ's Last Time Out

Champ was above average on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.83 strokes to finish in the 74th percentile of the field.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 44th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

Champ shot better than only 22% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Champ fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Champ did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Champ's five birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average of 6.3.

In that most recent tournament, Champ's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Champ ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Champ finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

