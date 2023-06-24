Held from June 22-25, Carl Yuan will compete in the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Looking to wager on Yuan at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Carl Yuan Insights

Yuan has finished below par eight times and scored seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Yuan has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Yuan has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Yuan has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 39 -5 278 0 6 0 0 $320,922

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The average course Yuan has played in the past year has been 449 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Yuan's Last Time Out

Yuan was in the 35th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.08 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the RBC Canadian Open, which landed him in the 66th percentile among all competitors.

Yuan shot better than 93% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.58.

Yuan recorded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Yuan had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

Yuan's 13 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average (6.3).

At that last competition, Yuan's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Yuan finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on 10 of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Yuan finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Yuan Odds to Win: +35000

