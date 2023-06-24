The 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25 will feature Carson Young in the field, as the competitors take on the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Young at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Carson Young Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Young has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over his last 16 rounds, Young has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Young has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 31 -7 277 0 10 1 1 $882,404

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 258 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,110).

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Young has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,290 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Young's Last Time Out

Young was somewhat mediocre over the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.2 strokes to finish in the 37th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.45 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Open, which landed him in the third percentile of the field.

Young was better than 43% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.83.

Young carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Young had three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.6).

Young's one birdie or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average of 4.1.

In that most recent competition, Young's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Young finished the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Young finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Young Odds to Win: +30000

