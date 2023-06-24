The 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands will have Chad Ramey in the field in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 22-25, up against the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Ramey at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Chad Ramey Insights

Ramey has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Ramey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Ramey has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 43 -3 281 0 11 0 0 $659,675

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Ramey played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,110 yards, 258 yards longer than the 6,852-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

Ramey will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,252 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Ramey's Last Time Out

Ramey finished in the 44th percentile on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of par.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was poor, putting him in the 24th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Ramey was better than only 22% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Ramey carded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Ramey carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.2).

Ramey had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

In that last competition, Ramey's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Ramey ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, less than the field's average, 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Ramey finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Ramey Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

