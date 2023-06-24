Charley Hoffman is ready for the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands (par-70) in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 22-25. The purse is $20,000,000.00.

Charley Hoffman Insights

Hoffman has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Hoffman has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Hoffman's average finish has been 42nd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Hoffman has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 40 -5 279 0 11 0 1 $834,147

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Hoffman's previous 10 entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 three times, including two top-five finishes. His average finish has been 19th.

Hoffman has eight made cuts in his past 10 appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Hoffman played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 258 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,110).

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 423 yards shorter than the average course Hoffman has played in the past year (7,275).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -5 average at this course.

Hoffman's Last Time Out

Hoffman finished in the 59th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.1 strokes.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open placed him in the 61st percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Hoffman shot better than just 23% of the competitors (averaging 5 strokes).

Hoffman carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Hoffman carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (3.6).

Hoffman's five birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the tournament average of 4.1.

In that most recent tournament, Hoffman had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Hoffman finished the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Hoffman underperformed compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

