Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 121st place, at +2, after the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Travelers Championship

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Insights

Bezuidenhout has finished below par seven times and scored 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 15 rounds.

Bezuidenhout has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five tournaments, Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 51st.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Bezuidenhout has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 37 -5 268 0 20 1 1 $2.5M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Bezuidenhout placed 121st in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

Bezuidenhout has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

Bezuidenhout finished 121st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This course is set up to play at 6,852 yards, 163 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Bezuidenhout has played in the past year has been 417 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

Bezuidenhout's Last Time Out

Bezuidenhout was good on the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 76th percentile of competitors.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ranked in the 52nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.14).

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Bezuidenhout shot better than 44% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Bezuidenhout carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the field averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Bezuidenhout had less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (3.3).

Bezuidenhout's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the field average (4.5).

At that last outing, Bezuidenhout's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.2).

Bezuidenhout ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Bezuidenhout recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.7.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Bezuidenhout Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Bezuidenhout's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

