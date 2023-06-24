Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. White Sox - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .256 with 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Arroyo has gotten at least one hit in 51.3% of his games this year (20 of 39), with more than one hit eight times (20.5%).
- Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.7%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Arroyo has driven home a run in 10 games this season (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (15 of 39), with two or more runs three times (7.7%).
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|.242
|AVG
|.270
|.294
|OBP
|.292
|.435
|SLG
|.381
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|16/4
|K/BB
|15/2
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 104 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Lynn (4-8 with a 6.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.51), 63rd in WHIP (1.506), and sixth in K/9 (10.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.