Danny Willett will hit the course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2023 Travelers Championship from June 22-25, aiming to conquer the par-70, 6,852-yard course with $20,000,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Danny Willett Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Willett has shot below par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Willett has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Willett's average finish has been 55th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Willett has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 35 -5 281 0 13 1 2 $2M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Willett finished below the cut line in each of his last two trips to this tournament.

Willett last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,852 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

The average course Willett has played in the past year has been 420 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Willett's Last Time Out

Willett was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 76th percentile of competitors.

His 4.28-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ranked in the 29th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.14).

Willett was better than 53% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Willett carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Willett recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.3).

Willett had more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

At that most recent tournament, Willett posted a bogey or worse on 16 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Willett finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Willett carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.7).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

