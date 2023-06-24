The field at the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will feature David Lingmerth. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a piece of the $20,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 6,852-yard course from June 22-25.

Looking to place a bet on Lingmerth at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

David Lingmerth Insights

Lingmerth has finished under par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 11 rounds.

Lingmerth has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Lingmerth has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Lingmerth has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 37 -4 280 0 12 0 4 $1.7M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Lingmerth has one top-20 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 36th.

Lingmerth has three made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this event.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

Courses that Lingmerth has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,284 yards, 432 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Lingmerth's Last Time Out

Lingmerth finished in the 12th percentile on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was strong, putting him in the 81st percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Lingmerth shot better than 93% of the golfers (averaging 4.17 strokes).

Lingmerth did not card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Lingmerth carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

Lingmerth had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that most recent outing, Lingmerth's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Lingmerth finished the RBC Canadian Open recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Lingmerth finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

