The 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25 will feature David Lipsky as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

David Lipsky Insights

Lipsky has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Lipsky has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Lipsky has finished in the top 20 twice.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Lipsky has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 34 -5 278 0 15 1 2 $1.4M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Lipsky failed to make the cut in his last two trips to this event.

Lipsky last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 258 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,110).

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Lipsky has played in the past year (7,248 yards) is 396 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Lipsky's Last Time Out

Lipsky shot below average over the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.33 strokes to finish in the third percentile of the field.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 24th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Lipsky was better than just 9% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Lipsky failed to record a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Lipsky had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.2).

Lipsky's four birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average of 6.3.

At that last tournament, Lipsky's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Lipsky ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Lipsky recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

