The 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands will see Davis Riley as part of the field in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 22-25, up against the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Davis Riley Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Riley has finished under par twice, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 12 rounds.

Riley has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Riley has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Riley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 54th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 38 -4 280 0 15 0 1 $1.4M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Riley finished 64th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

TPC River Highlands will play at 6,852 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,110.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Riley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,302 yards, 450 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Riley's Last Time Out

Riley finished in the 35th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ranked in the 60th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.14).

Riley shot better than just 29% of the field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.72.

Riley recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Riley had more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (3.3).

Riley's seven birdies or better on par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the tournament average of 4.5.

In that most recent competition, Riley's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 8.2).

Riley finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.8) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Riley underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Riley Odds to Win: +20000

