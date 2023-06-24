The 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will have Davis Thompson in the field from June 22-25 as the competitors battle the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Thompson at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Davis Thompson Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Thompson has scored better than par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Thompson has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Thompson has had an average finish of 63rd.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Thompson has had an average finish of 63rd in his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 47 -4 282 0 12 1 2 $1.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 258 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have carded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 486 yards shorter than the average course Thompson has played in the past year (7,338).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Thompson's Last Time Out

Thompson was above average on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging par to finish in the 81st percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.30 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Open, which landed him in the 12th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Thompson was better than 85% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Thompson did not have a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Thompson did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 3.6).

Thompson carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

At that last competition, Thompson's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Thompson ended the U.S. Open recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Thompson finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Thompson Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.