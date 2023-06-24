DJ LeMahieu -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .228.
  • In 65.1% of his games this year (41 of 63), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (17.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 28.6% of his games this year, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9%.
  • He has scored in 21 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 29
.266 AVG .185
.326 OBP .239
.452 SLG .306
12 XBH 8
5 HR 2
16 RBI 7
34/9 K/BB 33/8
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 31-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.96), ninth in WHIP (1.039), and 48th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
