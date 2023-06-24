The 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will have Doc Redman in the field from June 22-25 as the competitors battle the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Doc Redman Insights

Redman has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Redman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Redman has not finished in the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

Redman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 35 -8 276 0 8 0 0 $412,372

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Redman's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 36th.

Redman has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

Redman did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year, while TPC River Highlands is set for a shorter 6,852 yards.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 431 yards shorter than the average course Redman has played in the past year (7,283).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Redman's Last Time Out

Redman was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which placed him in the 24th percentile of the field.

Redman was better than 66% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Redman fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Redman carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.2).

Redman's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average (6.3).

In that last outing, Redman had a bogey or worse on six of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Redman finished the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Redman finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

