Doug Ghim is in 68th place, at -1, after the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Doug Ghim Insights

Ghim has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in four of his last 15 rounds.

Ghim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Ghim has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Ghim has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Ghim hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 37 -5 262 0 12 0 0 $875,275

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Ghim has had an average finish of 61st in his past four appearances at this tournament.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Ghim finished 68th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 163 yards longer than the 6,852-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

The average course Ghim has played in the past year (7,264 yards) is 412 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

Ghim's Last Time Out

Ghim was somewhat mediocre over the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.92 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of competitors.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was strong, putting him in the 85th percentile of the field.

Ghim was better than 82% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Ghim carded a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Ghim carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

Ghim carded more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

In that last tournament, Ghim's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Ghim finished the RBC Canadian Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Ghim finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Ghim's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

