The 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25 will feature Dylan Wu in the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Wu at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Dylan Wu Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Wu has scored better than par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Wu has had an average finish of 26th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 34 -7 279 0 17 0 1 $1.2M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Wu missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year, while TPC River Highlands is set for a shorter 6,852 yards.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 440 yards shorter than the average course Wu has played in the past year (7,292).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was rather mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 3.15 strokes to finish in the 52nd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Open, which was good enough to place him in the 76th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.15).

Wu shot better than 43% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Wu did not record a birdie on any of the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the tournament average was 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Wu recorded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.6).

Wu's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were more than the field average of 4.1.

In that last tournament, Wu's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Wu finished the U.S. Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Wu had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Wu Odds to Win: +35000

