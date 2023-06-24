Erik Van Rooyen is ready to enter the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, taking place from June 22-25.

Looking to wager on Van Rooyen at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Erik Van Rooyen Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Van Rooyen has scored better than par twice, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Van Rooyen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In his past five events, Van Rooyen finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Van Rooyen finished 33rd in his only finish over his last five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 32 -8 278 0 7 0 2 $585,834

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 70 that's 6,852 yards.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

The average course Van Rooyen has played in the past year has been 428 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Van Rooyen's Last Time Out

Van Rooyen was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.83 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

His 4.54-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was poor, putting him in the first percentile of the field.

Van Rooyen was better than 66% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Van Rooyen shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Van Rooyen did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

Van Rooyen did not have a birdie or better on a single one of the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open. The field average was 6.3.

At that last competition, Van Rooyen's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Van Rooyen ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Van Rooyen finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Van Rooyen Odds to Win: +50000

