Francesco Molinari will be in the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Looking to bet on Molinari at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Francesco Molinari Insights

Molinari has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Molinari has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Molinari's average finish has been 32nd.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Molinari has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 38 -3 282 0 7 0 0 $732,431

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Molinari has had an average finish of 43rd with a personal best of 25th at this tournament.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Courses on the PGA Tour have been an average length of 7,110 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 70 that's 6,852 yards.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Molinari has played in the past year (7,350 yards) is 498 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Molinari's Last Time Out

Molinari finished in the 37th percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.20 strokes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Open, which landed him in the 47th percentile among all competitors.

Molinari shot better than just 23% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Molinari recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Molinari carded fewer bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (3.6).

Molinari's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the field average (4.1).

In that last competition, Molinari carded a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Molinari ended the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Molinari carded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards
Molinari Odds to Win: +50000

