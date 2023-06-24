Garrick Higgo will be among those playing the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Looking to wager on Higgo at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Garrick Higgo Insights

Higgo has finished under par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Higgo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Higgo's average finish has been 37th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Higgo has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 37 -5 281 0 14 1 1 $1.3M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Higgo didn't survive the cut and reach the third round in either of his last two trips to this event.

The most recent time Higgo played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

TPC River Highlands will play at 6,852 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,110.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Higgo has played in the past year has been 422 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Higgo's Last Time Out

Higgo finished in the 44th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of par.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was strong enough to land him in the 74th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Higgo shot better than just 22% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Higgo did not card a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Higgo did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

Higgo's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average of 6.3.

At that last competition, Higgo's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Higgo finished the RBC Canadian Open outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Higgo had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Higgo Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.