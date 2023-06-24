The Travelers Championship is underway, and Gary Woodland is currently in 68th place with a score of -1.

Looking to bet on Gary Woodland at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Gary Woodland Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Woodland has finished under par seven times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 15 rounds.

Woodland has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Woodland has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Woodland has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Woodland hopes to make the cut for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 40 -1 270 0 17 0 2 $2.1M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Woodland's past five appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 42nd.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Woodland last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 68th.

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 163 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

The average course Woodland has played in the past year (7,326 yards) is 474 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

Woodland's Last Time Out

Woodland was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.15 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 42nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.15).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Woodland was better than 67% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Woodland recorded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Woodland recorded seven bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.6).

Woodland had fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

At that most recent tournament, Woodland posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Woodland ended the U.S. Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Woodland underperformed compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Woodland's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

