Greyson Sigg will play at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at the par-70, 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Looking to place a wager on Sigg at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Greyson Sigg Insights

Sigg has finished under par six times and scored seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Sigg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Sigg has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 36 -7 278 0 18 0 2 $1.2M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Sigg played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this tournament.

Players have carded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 394 yards shorter than the average course Sigg has played in the past year (7,246).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Sigg's Last Time Out

Sigg was in the 35th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.08 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was strong, putting him in the 74th percentile of the field.

Sigg was better than 57% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Sigg did not record a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Sigg had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.2).

Sigg carded more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

In that last tournament, Sigg's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Sigg finished the RBC Canadian Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Sigg carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

