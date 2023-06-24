The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .245 with two triples, six home runs and three walks.

Bader has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 29 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.2% of those games.

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (20.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 10 games this season (34.5%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 games this season (41.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 10 .197 AVG .333 .239 OBP .333 .364 SLG .639 4 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 11 9/3 K/BB 4/0 4 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings