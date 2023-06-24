Harry Hall will compete in the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Looking to place a bet on Hall at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Harry Hall Insights

Hall has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hall has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Hall has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Hall has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Hall has qualified for the weekend in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 34 -7 277 0 14 1 3 $800,124

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,852 yards, 258 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

Hall will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,288 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 85th percentile on par 4s at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 3.94 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Hall shot better than 57% of the golfers (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Hall fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the field averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Hall carded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

Hall's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average of 6.3.

At that most recent competition, Hall had a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Hall finished the RBC Canadian Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Hall recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

+30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

