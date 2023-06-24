Hayden Buckley is set for the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands (par-70) in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 22-25. The purse is $20,000,000.00.

Hayden Buckley Insights

Buckley has finished better than par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Buckley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five events, Buckley has had an average finish of 35th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Buckley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 30 -8 276 0 17 3 4 $3M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Buckley finished 43rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Measuring 6,852 yards, TPC River Highlands is set up as a par 70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,110 yards .

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Buckley has played in the past year (7,280 yards) is 428 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Buckley's Last Time Out

Buckley was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.1 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was poor, putting him in the 20th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Buckley shot better than only 0% of the competitors (averaging 5.83 strokes).

Buckley recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, worse than the field average of 1.6.

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Buckley recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.6).

Buckley's two birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average of 4.1.

At that most recent competition, Buckley's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Buckley finished the U.S. Open without carding a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Buckley recorded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (1.4).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Buckley Odds to Win: +30000

