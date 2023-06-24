The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.318 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks while batting .244.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 28 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (7.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven home a run in 10 games this season (18.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 15 of 54 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 23
.241 AVG .247
.277 OBP .284
.367 SLG .364
5 XBH 5
2 HR 2
9 RBI 8
8/3 K/BB 20/4
5 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
  • Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 12th, 1.039 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.
