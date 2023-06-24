J.B. Holmes will play at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands, taking place from June 22-25.

Looking to wager on Holmes at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

J.B. Holmes Insights

Holmes has finished under par twice and posted four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Holmes has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Holmes' average finish has been 69th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Holmes has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 69 6 288 0 2 0 0 $58,464

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Holmes' previous five appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 25th.

Holmes has made the cut three times in his previous five entries in this event.

TPC River Highlands will play at 6,852 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,110.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

The average course Holmes has played in the past year (7,332 yards) is 480 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Holmes' Last Time Out

Holmes was in the 99th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 2.70 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.28-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta ranked in the ninth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Holmes was better than only 20% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Holmes recorded a birdie or better on three of 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Holmes did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.4).

Holmes' three birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the tournament average (5.0).

In that most recent outing, Holmes' par-4 showing (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Holmes ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Holmes recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Holmes Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

