J.J. Spaun will compete at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands, with action from June 22-25.

J.J. Spaun Insights

Spaun has finished better than par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Spaun has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five tournaments, Spaun's average finish has been 40th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five events, Spaun has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 30 -6 278 0 17 1 2 $2.1M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In his past five appearances at this event, Spaun has had an average finishing position of 41st.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Spaun finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 258 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Spaun has played in the past year has been 442 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Spaun's Last Time Out

Spaun was in the 56th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday placed him in the 65th percentile.

Spaun was better than 44% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.72.

Spaun shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Spaun recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (3.3).

Spaun carded more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

In that last outing, Spaun's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 8.2).

Spaun ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday recording a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Spaun had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.7.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Spaun Odds to Win: +20000

