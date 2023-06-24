James Hahn will hit the course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2023 Travelers Championship from June 22-25, aiming to conquer the par-70, 6,852-yard course with $20,000,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to place a bet on Hahn at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

James Hahn Insights

Hahn has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hahn has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five events, Hahn has had an average finish of 49th.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Hahn has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 44 -5 280 0 14 1 1 $766,635

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Hahn has had an average finish of 57th at this tournament in five appearances, including a personal best 36th-place.

Hahn has two made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Hahn missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 258 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

Hahn will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,292 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Hahn's Last Time Out

Hahn was relatively mediocre over the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 3.08 strokes to finish in the 35th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the RBC Canadian Open, which landed him in the 62nd percentile among all competitors.

Hahn shot better than 39% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.58.

Hahn carded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Hahn carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.2).

Hahn had more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

In that last tournament, Hahn's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Hahn ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on three of 12 par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hahn finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Hahn Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.