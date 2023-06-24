Jason Dufner will compete at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at the par-70, 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Jason Dufner Insights

Dufner has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Dufner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Dufner has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Dufner finished 52nd in his only finish over his last five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 54 -1 284 0 10 0 0 $265,138

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Dufner failed to make the cut in his last two trips to this event.

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 258 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

Courses that Dufner has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,325 yards, 473 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Dufner's Last Time Out

Dufner finished in the 64th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.92 strokes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open placed him in the 44th percentile.

Dufner was better than 57% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Dufner recorded a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Dufner had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.2).

Dufner recorded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that most recent tournament, Dufner's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 13 times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Dufner ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.2.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Dufner underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

