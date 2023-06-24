Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +1800, the New York Jets are No. 7 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
New York Betting Insights
- New York covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Jets games.
- New York ranked 25th in total offense this year (318.2 yards per game), but it really clicked on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 318.2 yards allowed per game.
- The Jets had a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 away last season.
- When favored last season New York picked up just two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.
- The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.
Jets Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his throws, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games with the Packers last year.
- Rodgers also rushed for 94 yards and one TD.
- Garrett Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- Allen Lazard had 60 receptions for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago with the Packers.
- In nine games, Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.
- C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|-
|+800
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
