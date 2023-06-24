Jim Herman will be among those competing at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Jim Herman Insights

Herman has finished better than par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Herman has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Herman has had an average finish of 69th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Herman has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 54 -4 280 0 8 0 0 $301,808

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Herman's previous seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 37th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Herman did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

Courses that Herman has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,274 yards, 422 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -5 average at this course.

Herman's Last Time Out

Herman shot poorly over the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes to finish in the 12th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which landed him in the 17th percentile among all competitors.

Herman was better than just 9% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Herman recorded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Herman recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

Herman's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average (6.3).

At that last tournament, Herman had a bogey or worse on seven of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Herman ended the RBC Canadian Open carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Herman had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Herman Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

