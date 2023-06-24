The 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25 will feature Jimmy Walker in the field, as the golfers take on the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Walker at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jimmy Walker Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Walker has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 18 rounds, Walker has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Walker has finished in the top 20 twice.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Walker has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 31 -6 279 0 9 0 0 $986,229

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 258 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,110).

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The average course Walker has played in the past year (7,305 yards) is 453 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Walker's Last Time Out

Walker finished in the 56th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge was strong, putting him in the 74th percentile of the field.

Walker was better than just 10% of the golfers at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.8.

Walker recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Walker had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.7).

Walker's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the field average of 5.7.

At that last tournament, Walker's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.2).

Walker finished the Charles Schwab Challenge underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.9), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Walker recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Walker Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.