Joel Dahmen will be among those at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Joel Dahmen Insights

Dahmen has finished below par twice and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Dahmen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Dahmen's average finish has been 69th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Dahmen has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 42 -3 280 0 15 2 3 $1.4M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Dahmen's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 49th.

Dahmen has four made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Dahmen finished 69th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 6,852 yards this week, which is 258 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Dahmen has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,270 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Dahmen's Last Time Out

Dahmen finished in the ninth percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.4 strokes.

He averaged 4.3 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Open, which placed him in the 12th percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Dahmen shot better than just 4% of the competitors (averaging 5.33 strokes).

Dahmen failed to record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Dahmen carded three bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Dahmen did not card a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open. The field average was 4.1.

In that last tournament, Dahmen had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Dahmen finished the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Dahmen underperformed compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

