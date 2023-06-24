On Saturday, Jose Trevino (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .217 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 54.8% of his games this year (23 of 42), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (7.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in three games this season (7.1%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Trevino has had at least one RBI in 21.4% of his games this season (nine of 42), with two or more RBI three times (7.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 18 .214 AVG .220 .247 OBP .270 .329 SLG .288 4 XBH 2 2 HR 1 10 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings