Following the first round of the Travelers Championship, Joseph Bramlett is currently 106th with a score of +1.

Looking to wager on Joseph Bramlett at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Joseph Bramlett Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Bramlett has finished under par eight times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 15 rounds played.

Bramlett has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Bramlett has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Bramlett has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 39 -6 267 0 18 0 3 $1.6M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Bramlett has had an average finish of 68th with a personal best of 41st at this tournament.

Bramlett made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

Bramlett finished 106th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 163 yards longer than the 6,852-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

The courses that Bramlett has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,258 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

Bramlett's Last Time Out

Bramlett was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ranked in the 65th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.14).

Bramlett shot better than 44% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.72.

Bramlett shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Bramlett had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (3.3).

Bramlett's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the field average (4.5).

At that most recent competition, Bramlett's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.2).

Bramlett finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Bramlett carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.7.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Bramlett's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

