Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Donaldson, with a slugging percentage of .172 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Yankees vs Rangers
|Yankees vs Rangers Odds
|Yankees vs Rangers Prediction
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson has six home runs and six walks while batting .125.
- Donaldson has gotten a hit in six of 21 games this season (28.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (23.8%), and in 8.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Donaldson has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (38.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|5
|.089
|AVG
|.211
|.163
|OBP
|.273
|.289
|SLG
|.684
|3
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|5
|15/4
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Rangers give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Gray (6-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 31-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 12th, 1.039 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.