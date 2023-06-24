Josh Donaldson, with a slugging percentage of .172 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson has six home runs and six walks while batting .125.

Donaldson has gotten a hit in six of 21 games this season (28.6%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (23.8%), and in 8.5% of his trips to the dish.

Donaldson has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (38.1%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 5 .089 AVG .211 .163 OBP .273 .289 SLG .684 3 XBH 3 3 HR 3 3 RBI 5 15/4 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings