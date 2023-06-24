JT Poston will play at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2023 Travelers Championship, taking place from June 22-25.

Looking to bet on Poston at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

JT Poston Insights

Poston has finished under par three times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Poston has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Poston's average finish has been 39th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 25 -7 276 1 18 2 4 $4.4M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Poston's previous five appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been second.

Poston has one made cut in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Poston finished second in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 6,852 yards, 258 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

Poston will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Poston's Last Time Out

Poston was in the 59th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.1 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 47th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.15).

On the six par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Poston shot better than just 12% of the competitors (averaging 5.17 strokes).

Poston carded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Poston carded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.6).

Poston carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 4.1 on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that most recent outing, Poston's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Poston ended the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the U.S. Open, Poston had one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Poston Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

