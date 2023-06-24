Justin Lower is ready for the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands (par-70) in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 22-25. The purse is $20,000,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Lower at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Justin Lower Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Lower has finished under par eight times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 16 rounds.

Lower has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Lower has had an average finish of 42nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Lower has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 37 -7 278 0 17 1 3 $1.2M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Lower finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,852 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Lower has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,297 yards, 445 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -5 average at this course.

Lower's Last Time Out

Lower was above average on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 92nd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the RBC Canadian Open, which landed him in the 66th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Lower shot better than 44% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Lower shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Lower did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.2).

Lower recorded more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that last competition, Lower's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Lower ended the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Lower carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Lower Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

