The Travelers Championship is in progress, and following the second round Justin Suh is in 32nd place at -6.

Looking to wager on Justin Suh at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Justin Suh Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Suh has shot better than par 10 times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Suh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Suh has finished in the top 20 once.

Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Suh will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 37 -2 274 0 19 1 2 $2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Suh has not finished inside the top 20 in his past two appearances at this event.

Suh made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Suh finished 32nd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,024 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this tournament.

Courses that Suh has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,294 yards, 442 yards longer than the 6,852-yard TPC River Highlands this week.

Suh's Last Time Out

Suh was in the 91st percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Open, which landed him in the 42nd percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Suh shot better than 67% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Suh shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the field averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Suh carded less bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (3.6).

Suh carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

At that most recent tournament, Suh's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Suh ended the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Suh recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.4).

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Suh Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Suh's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.