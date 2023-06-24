Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. White Sox - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
On Saturday, Justin Turner (batting .366 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs White Sox Player Props
|Red Sox vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs White Sox
|Red Sox vs White Sox Odds
|Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .280 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 49 of 73 games this season (67.1%), including 26 multi-hit games (35.6%).
- He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 73), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27 games this year (37.0%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.312
|AVG
|.240
|.369
|OBP
|.345
|.487
|SLG
|.416
|15
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|15
|23/12
|K/BB
|25/18
|1
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 104 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Lynn (4-8 with a 6.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.51), 63rd in WHIP (1.506), and sixth in K/9 (10.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.