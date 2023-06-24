Kelly Kraft will play in the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands from June 22-25.

Kelly Kraft Insights

Kelly Kraft Insights

Kraft has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kraft has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Kraft has not finished in the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Kraft has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 45 -5 278 0 10 0 0 $411,993

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Kraft has had an average finish of 52nd with a personal best of 47th at this tournament.

Kraft has two made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Kraft finished 56th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 258 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,110).

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

Kraft will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,298 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Kraft's Last Time Out

Kraft finished in the third percentile on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.33 strokes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which landed him in the 66th percentile of the field.

Kraft shot better than just 22% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.58.

Kraft failed to card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the field averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Kraft had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.2).

Kraft's four birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average of 6.3.

In that most recent competition, Kraft's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Kraft finished the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Kraft finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

+100000

