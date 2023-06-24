The 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut will have Kevin Kisner as part of the field from June 22-25 as the golfers battle the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Kisner at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kevin Kisner Insights

Over his last nine rounds, Kisner has registered one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kisner has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his most recent nine rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five tournaments.

Kisner has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 36 -2 282 0 9 0 1 $799,495

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Kisner's previous five entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been ninth.

Kisner has three made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Kisner finished sixth when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,852 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Kisner has played in the past year has been 447 yards longer than the 6,852 yards TPC River Highlands will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Kisner's Last Time Out

Kisner finished in the 15th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.45-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday was below average, putting him in the sixth percentile of the field.

Kisner was better than 44% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.72.

Kisner failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Kisner recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.3).

Kisner's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were less than the field average (4.5).

At that last tournament, Kisner's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.2).

Kisner finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.8.

The field at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday averaged 1.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Kisner finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Kisner Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.