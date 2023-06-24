Kevin Tway is set to compete at the 2023 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands, with action from June 22-25.

Looking to place a bet on Tway at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Kevin Tway Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Tway has shot better than par on five occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Tway has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

Tway has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Tway has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 40 -5 278 0 13 0 0 $749,569

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Tway's previous seven entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 36th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

The most recent time Tway played this event was in 2022, and he finished 67th.

This event will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,852 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The average course Tway has played in the past year (7,273 yards) is 421 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -5 average at this course.

Tway's Last Time Out

Tway was in the 12th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.04 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which landed him in the 57th percentile among all competitors.

Tway shot better than 44% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.58.

Tway failed to record a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Tway had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Tway carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

In that most recent tournament, Tway's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Tway ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Tway underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Tway Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

