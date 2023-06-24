Kramer Hickok is part of the field at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for the 2023 Travelers Championship, taking place from June 22-25.

Looking to place a wager on Hickok at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Kramer Hickok Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Hickok has finished below par five times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Hickok has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Hickok's average finish has been 44th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Hickok has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 40 -3 281 0 12 0 0 $649,036

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Hickok's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 31st.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

The most recent time Hickok played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

TPC River Highlands measures 6,852 yards for this tournament, 258 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,110).

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The average course Hickok has played in the past year (7,260 yards) is 408 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,852).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Hickok's Last Time Out

Hickok was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.83 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which placed him in the 17th percentile of the field.

Hickok was better than just 22% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Hickok recorded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the field averaged 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Hickok did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

Hickok's three birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the tournament average of 6.3.

At that most recent outing, Hickok's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Hickok ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the field average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Hickok fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards

