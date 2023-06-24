The 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands will see Kurt Kitayama in the field in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 22-25, up against the par-70, 6,852-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Kurt Kitayama Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Kitayama has finished better than par twice, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Kitayama has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Kitayama has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Kitayama has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 25 -6 278 1 12 4 4 $6.9M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this event.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

The courses that Kitayama has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,340 yards, while TPC River Highlands will be at 6,852 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Kitayama's Last Time Out

Kitayama finished in the 37th percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.2 strokes.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open ranked in the 30th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.15).

Kitayama was better than 43% of the field at the U.S. Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Kitayama recorded a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other participants averaged 1.6).

On the 10 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Kitayama had three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Kitayama's three birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average of 4.1.

In that most recent competition, Kitayama's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Kitayama ended the U.S. Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the U.S. Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Kitayama finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

